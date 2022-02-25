PU college in Ullal declares holiday after students protest demanding nod for hijab in classroom

Mangaluru MLA U. T. Khader and president of Ullal’s Sayyid Muhammed Shareeful Madani Dargah Committee Abdul Rasheed discussed the issue with the managing committee of the college

Mangaluru MLA U. T. Khader speaking with members of the college development committee of Bharath PU Composite College at Mastikatte, Ullal near Mangaluru on February 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

Bharath Composite Pre University College at Mastikatte in Ullal declared a holiday on February 25 after some students — hijab-clad girls and some boys supporting them — staged a protest demanding permission to wear hijab in classrooms.

The college, which is managed by Ullal Mogaveera Sangha, has not been allowing the girls to wear hijab in the classroom since February 24 citing a February 22 circular of the Pre University Department. The circular mentions the interim order of the Karnataka High Court and creation of a separate enclosure for girls to remove the hijab before entering classes. The college has a prescribed uniform for students and allowed girls to wear hijab in classrooms till February 23.

While the students were protesting, Mangaluru MLA U. T. Khader and president of Ullal’s Sayyid Muhammed Shareeful Madani Dargah Committee Abdul Rasheed arrived at the spot and discussed the issue with the managing committee of the college, which also has a high school and primary school in the same premises. Classes for students of the two schools were not disrupted.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Mr. Khader said that though the managing committee is not against wearing hijab in classrooms, it has to follow the government’s circular. Parents of girls, managing committee representatives and pre-university department officials will meet Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada K. V. Rajendra at 4 p.m. on February 25 to resolve the issue, he said.

Around 20 second-year pre-university commerce stream students wearing hijab had not attended classes on February 24 too. All the pre-university students went home on February 25 after the college declared a holiday.