PSI, head constable suspended in Brahmavara lock up death case

Updated - November 11, 2024 10:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The Superintendent of Police, Udupi district, suspended Brahmavar Police Sub Inspector B.E. Madhu and another police personnel in connection with Sunday’s lock-up death on Monday in Brahmavar, Udupi district.

| Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Superintendent of Police, Udupi district, suspended Brahmavar Police Sub Inspector and in charge station house officer, a head constable, in connection with Sunday’s lock-up death on Monday, November 11, in Brahmavar.

Superintendent of Police K. Arun in his order said PSI B.E. Madhu and head constable Sujatha failed to follow the Supreme Court’s direction while taking an accused into custody. One Biju Mohan, 45, a native of Kollam, died in Brahmavar police station on Sunday early morning after being taken into custody in connection with a sexual harassment case reported by a woman from Cherkadi village.

Meanwhile, a team of Criminal Investigation Department officials landed in Brahmavar to conduct a probe into the lock-up death. The team collected information from the police station as well as the Taluk Hospital. Social worker Eshwar Malpe demanded a judicial probe into the death and said other than minor injuries on the foot of the deceased, no injuries were on the body. The postmortem report could reveal the cause of death, he said adding justice should be done to Biju Mohan’s family too.

Published - November 11, 2024 10:17 pm IST

