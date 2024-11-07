‘Pseudo’ Hindus have joined hands with the Congress in waqf property issue, says Udupi MLA

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna on Wednesday alleged that ‘pseudo’ Hindus too have joined hands with the Congress government in depriving farmers of their land to the Waqf.

He was addressing party members at a meeting organised by the district unit of Bharatiya Janata Party to protest the waqf issue in front of the district office complex, Rajatadri, at Manipal.

Mr. Suvrna said the move was a ploy to suppress Hindus. Land records of even Hindu religious institutions were bearing the name of the waqf board, the MLA said. He further said Hindus may not get justice by mere protests; they would have to put up a united fight against the injustice. Every Hindu should come out of houses to protest so as to ensure peaceful life.

When protesters attempted to barge into the district office, the police prevented them. Later, they submitted a memorandum to the Governor through Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari, who met them outside the building.

