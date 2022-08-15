Prowess of CISF exhibited at airport during I-Day celebrations

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 15, 2022 22:41 IST

Jack, the senior-most sniffer dog of Airport Security Group of CISF, in action at the Independence Day celebration in Mangaluru International Airport. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Live demonstration of the prowess of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), cultural events and distribution of prizes to winners of sports competitions marked the Independence Day celebrations at Mangaluru International Airport.

The energetic troika led by experienced Jack and comprising of Julie and Goldie, the affable sniffer dogs of the CISF, melted the hearts of the gathering with their astute sense of obedience, food refusal and clearing the obstacle course with dexterity and ease. Earlier, Jack, the senior in the dog squad, amazed all in handing over a flower basked to Kishore Alva, chief guest, with grace and aplomb, a release from the airport said.

A simulated reflex shooting demonstration by the weapons training wing of CISF gave one a ringside view of their capabilities in dealing with adversaries under all combat conditions. The professionalism shown by the commando team in dealing with armed threat to security hold area and neutralizing similar incursion in the city side brought down the curtains on a riveting demonstration, it said.

