Provocative messages should be treated as an anti-national act, says Khader

Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader speaking at a press conference at the Circuit House on Sunday.

MANGALURU

30 November 2020 06:13 IST

Urging the State government to trace those behind the two provocative wall writings in the city within a week, Mangaluru MLA and former district in-charge Minister U.T. Khader said here on Sunday that the failure to do so will force the Congress to launch a State-wide agitation.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Khader said that there appears to be a group behind the provocative messages found on the compound wall of an apartment and on the abandoned police outpost building on the District Court premises. These two messages should be treated as an anti-national act and those involved in these acts should be immediately traced.

People will question the Bharatiya Janata Party in the impending gram panchayat elections. The two incidents expose the failure of police intelligence, he added. It is strange that such anti-national activities are seen only during the BJP’s rule, he said.

Mangaluru, he said, has seen a spate of assaults and murders. Recently, a man was attacked in Gurupura and when his family members came to see the injured at the hospital, they too were attacked. “The police are yet to arrest those involved in the two cases,” he said. The police have not taken any concrete steps in the recent criminal incidents that are creating unrest in society, Mr. Khader said.

The State government is in a coma and is not in a position to wipe out the tears of people. The government is yet to give ration cards to poor families and several people are facing problems in getting pension, he said.