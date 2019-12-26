Providing better facilities to childrenis everyone’s duty, says Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Wednesday that providing good facilities to children was the responsibility of the entire society.

He was speaking after distributing prizes to schools that emerged winners in the Chinnara Masa cultural programme organised by Krishna Mutt/Temple, here. Earlier, he inaugurated a toilet complex, Swachhangana, here.

Mr. Yediyurappa said that the Chinnara Masa programme aimed at spotting and encouraging talents in schoolchildren. This programme was being held at Rajangana annually for the last 16 years. The Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple was also providing mid-day meals to aided schools.

The Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple had launched the mid-day meal scheme in schools in Udupi district 16 years ago even before the government decided to provide it in government schools.

The Palimar seer had taken up various projects during his two-year Paryaya period for the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple, including the Suvarna Gopura project and the Laksha Tulsi Archane programme. The seer should continue his pro-society projects even after his Paryaya period, he said.

The construction of the toilet complex would help thousands of devotees coming to the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple. It was in tune with the Swachh Bharat Mission started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All States in the country were giving priority to cleanliness. The intention is to make India a clean country. “All people should give importance to cleanliness. If everyone gave importance to cleanliness, we can create a clean city, a clean State and a clean country,” he said.

Religious institutions should also give importance to cleanliness. This step taken by the Krishna Mutt/Temple in this direction was a model for others. “We should all join hands to build a Clean Karnataka and Clean India,” he said.

Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Palimar Mutt, Vidyarajeshwara Tirtha Swami, junior seer of Palimar Mutt, Basavaraj Bommai, Home Minister, Kota Srinivas Poojary, Minister for Ports and Fisheries and Muzrai, Shobha Karandlaje, MP, Raghupati Bhat and Sunil Kumar, MLAs, M. Venkatesh, Managing Director, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL), were present.