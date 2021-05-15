Provide vaccine for all at the earliest: Ivan D’Souza

Mangaluru

The State government should provide vaccine for free to people by visiting their houses in the way polio and other vaccines were administered, said All-India Congress Congress Committee secretary Ivan D’Souza here on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. D’Souza said the Central and the State governments should focus on vaccination, which was the important part of breaking the chain of transmission of COVID-19. The State Congress has decided to donate ₹100 crore towards the cost of procuring vaccine.

Mr. D’Souza said it was sad that some BJP leaders of the State were commenting against High Court and Supreme Court judges, who were guiding the governments in COVID-19 management. “By doing so, the BJP has lost the faith of people,” he said. It was strange to see the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on issues concerning COVID-19 control, he said.

While favouring complete lockdown as the number of COVID-19 positive cases was increasing in the State, Mr. D’Souza said the State government has failed in earnestly addressing concerns regarding shortage of oxygen, Remdesivir, and beds. The Governor should intervene at the earliest and dismiss the government for its mismanagement of COVID-19 patients.