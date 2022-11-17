  1. EPaper
Provide coaching for competitive exams at City Central Library, says MLA

November 17, 2022 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Member of Legislative Assembly K. Raghupati Bhat speaking at a digital library workshop organised as part of the National Library Week in Udupi.

Member of Legislative Assembly K. Raghupati Bhat speaking at a digital library workshop organised as part of the National Library Week in Udupi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Member of Legislative Assembly K. Raghupati Bhat has suggested that the Department of Libraries should conduct coaching camps for students preparing for competitive examinations.

He was speaking after inaugurating a workshop on digital libraries during the National Library Week celebrations at the Vidyavachaspathi Bannanje Govindacharya Memorial City Central Library at Ajjarkad in Udupi on Wednesday.

With the well-equipped City Central Library being a model to others in the country, the department should think of organising coaching camps by inviting resource persons. Difficulties faced by students in paying hefty fee at coaching centres in far away places to get trained for Civil Services examinations could thus be avoided.

Chairing the programme, City Municipal Council president Sumithra Nayak urged the student community to make the best use of libraries. CMC member Rashmi Chittaranjan Das, District Libraries Authority vice-chairperson Vasanthi Shetty, Chief Librarian G.I. Nalini, librarian Jayashree and others were present.

While MIT Central Library’s Chief Librarian Rekha D. Pai conducted the workshop, psychiatrist P.V. Bhandary spoke on the role of libraries in enhancing the confidence of students.

