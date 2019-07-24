Prototyping facility sanctioned at Yenepoya

The National Biopharma Mission, with funding from the Department of Biotechnology and the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council, has sanctioned a medical technology and rapid prototyping facility to be established at Yenepoya (Deemed-to-be University), Deralakatte.

The facility will address the needs of medical device developers for testing, verification, rapid prototyping and pilot batch production of medical devices. It will be a part of Yenepoya Technology Incubator and will be located at Yenepoya Research Centre, Deralakatte. It is open to all the innovators, startups, students and faculty, the university said in a release on Tuesday.

The rapid prototyping facility will be used for producing prototypes of geometrical complexity in a relatively short time using the additive manufacturing approach and to build complex 3D models in medicine such as surgical fasteners, scalpels, retractors, display systems, among many others including bioprinting and organ printing. The prototyping technology is also used for designing specifically individualised products, including hearing aid, biologically active implants and organs, the release said said.

Recently, the technology even made advancements in the production of cartilage tissue for use in reconstruction and regeneration and printing of kidney and artificial organs. This process could also eradicate the headaches associated with organ donation and transplantation, cosmetic surgery and meat production, the release said