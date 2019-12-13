Protests at various mosques in Udupi

Protests were held at various mosques in Udupi district on Friday against the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 which has since become an Act after receiving the Presidential Assent.

Speaking outside the Jamia Mosque here, Yasin Malpe, president of the District Muslim Okkoota, said that due to the passage of this Bill, an atmosphere of distrust would be created among communities, which had been living together in peace and harmony for several decades. It was not right to create an atmosphere of mistrust and divide people, he said.

Muslims too had participated in the freedom struggle and had given up their lives for the sake of the country. This Act had been brought to fulfil the agenda of the RSS which wanted to make Muslims second-class citizens in the country. The Union government should withdraw this Act. Protests will be held in different forms till the government withdrew the Act, Mr. Malpe said.

Maulana Rashid Ahmed Nadvi, Mohammed Maula, Yaseen Saiyyad, Hussain Kodibengre, Salauddin Abdulla, Khalid, Nisar Uppinakote, Yasin Kodibengre and Nazeer Ambagilu were present.

Protests were also held Anjuman Jamia Mosque here, Jamia Mosque in Malpe, Jamia Mosque in Nejar and mosques at Shanthi Nagar, Adiudupi, Doddanagudde, Athrady, Hoode, Bengre, Gujjarbettu, Brahmavar, Kunjal, Gangolli, Navunda-Marvanthe, Kundapur, Byndoor, Kaup and other places.