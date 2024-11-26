Protesters seek repair of pothole-ridden stretch of National Highway 66 between Surathkal and Nantoor

Members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and like-minded organisations, under the aegis of Tollgatge Virodhi Horata Samiti, staged a protest on Tuesday demanding repair of the pothole-ridden stretch of National Highway 66 between Surathkal and Nantoor. They also demanded early completion of the new bridge in Kuloor, across the Phalguni.

They went ahead with the protest near the Kuloor bridge, despite the police denying permission for the same at that spot.

Addressing the protesters, new district CPI(M) secretary Muneer Katipalla said the slow pace of construction of the new bridge is causing inconvenience to motorists commuting between the heart of the city and Panambur.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) personnel have failed to properly fill potholes on the Surathkal-Nantoor stretch.

Mr. Katipalla said an application was submitted to the office of Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal on November 13 seeking permission to use a sound system during the protest. “On Monday evening, the police denied permission and said demonstration can only be done near the Clock Tower.”

Accusing Mr. Agrawal of not allowing any protests against the BJP, Mr. Katipalla said the official was intentionally creating obstacles in holding protests in a democratic way. The officer and his subordinate staff in the city police are least concerned about the problems of people.

“We are disappointed by Mr. Agrawal’s conduct. We will definitely lodge a compliant about him to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” he said.

Dalit activist Devadas, CPIM district office-bearer Sunil Kumar Bajal, DYFI office-bearers Santosh Bajal and B.K.Imtiyaz also spoke.

