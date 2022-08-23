Protesters seek action against industries polluting environment

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 23, 2022 17:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Nagarika Horata Samiti, Jokatte, on Monday staged a protest in front of the office of the Karnataka Pollution Control Board, Baikampady, demanding closure of industries polluting the city’s environment.

Addressing the protesters, Democratic Youth Federation State president Muneer Katipalla said a marked increase in air and water pollution by industries in the region has affected the groundwater and air. There was a marked increase in the pollution of the Phalguni, which is the lifeline of the city, he said.

Accusing Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited of not following the order of State government in creating a green buffer zone in Jokatte and Kalavaru, Mr. Katipalla said this has affected the health of residents of the area.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The residents’ fight for creation of the buffer zone for the last seven years have not borne fruit.

Alleging that some industries were releasing untreated water into the Phalguni, Mr. Katipalla said this had affected agriculture and traditional fishing activity.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Katipalla and other members of the samiti gave a representation asking the officers of KSPCB to initiate action to close down all the polluting units.

They also asked KSPCB to carry out an independent study of about increase in case of cancer and other ailments in the region and its link with pollution.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app