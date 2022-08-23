Protesters seek action against industries polluting environment

Members of the Nagarika Horata Samiti, Jokatte, on Monday staged a protest in front of the office of the Karnataka Pollution Control Board, Baikampady, demanding closure of industries polluting the city’s environment.

Addressing the protesters, Democratic Youth Federation State president Muneer Katipalla said a marked increase in air and water pollution by industries in the region has affected the groundwater and air. There was a marked increase in the pollution of the Phalguni, which is the lifeline of the city, he said.

Accusing Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited of not following the order of State government in creating a green buffer zone in Jokatte and Kalavaru, Mr. Katipalla said this has affected the health of residents of the area.

The residents’ fight for creation of the buffer zone for the last seven years have not borne fruit.

Alleging that some industries were releasing untreated water into the Phalguni, Mr. Katipalla said this had affected agriculture and traditional fishing activity.

Mr. Katipalla and other members of the samiti gave a representation asking the officers of KSPCB to initiate action to close down all the polluting units.

They also asked KSPCB to carry out an independent study of about increase in case of cancer and other ailments in the region and its link with pollution.