Protest staged against proposal to privatise power distribution

The move will adversely affect the common man and farmers, says federation of electricity board staff union

Members of the Federation of the Karnataka Electricity Board Employees Union and Associations on Monday staged a demonstration in protest against the Union government’s move to privatise power distribution saying that it was detrimental to the interests of States and consumers.

Assembling in front of the corporate office of Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (MESCOM) here, the members said that the Union government was rushing through the proposal without due consultation with States even though electricity was a federal subject. Employees and officers of the distribution companies (DISCOMS) were valuable stakeholders of the system having toiled hard for the progress of the sector, they said.

In a statement, organising secretary of KPTCL Accounts Officers Association Muralidhara Nayak, vice-president of KEB Engineers Association Manjappa and vice-president of KPTCL Employees Association H.S. Gurumurthy said that power supply in the State has been a public service providing subsidised power to the poor and farmers. While Union Power Minister R.K. Singh promised in the July 3 meeting with State Power Ministers to place a modified draft soon, the Ministry on October 1 released the draft of the standard bidding guidelines without any consultation, they said.

The guidelines say that the highest bidder should be provided with a clean balance sheet, free of accumulated losses/unservicable liabilities of the DISCOMS. This, the federation said, would impose lakhs of crores of burden on State governments as they have to clear all balance recoveries, disputed recoveries, loans, etc. It was hard to digest such a scenario when States were reeling under the COVID-19 situation.

The federation said that privatisation and urban distribution franchise model have failed in Odisha, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Agra, Greater Noida and many more cities. Despite this, the Union government was imposing such a failed model in the State, it regretted.

Besides impressing upon the State government the flip sides of the proposal, the federation would organise State-wide protests to spread awareness on the ill effects of privatisation. It has urged the government not to support privatisation of DISCOMS in the State in the larger interests of farmers, industries and the common man.

A similar protest was held in Udupi too.