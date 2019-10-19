Protest planned against poor condition of highways, roads

Dakshina Kannada unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) will stage a protest here on October 21 to draw the attention of the government to repair the battered roads and highways in the district.

Secretary of the unit Vasantha Achary said in a release on Thursday that national highways between Mangaluru and Moodbidri, B.C. Road and Adda Hole, and Mangaluru and Udupi have been damaged. Some bridges and other roads in the district also needed repairs.

The government has not yet taken up the construction of a new bridge across the Phalguni at Kuluru.

The bridge at Moolarapatna, which had collapsed last year, has not been rebuilt.

The flyover at Pumpwell has not been completed. There is a need to build a flyover at Nanthoor Junction. The government has not removed the toll gate at Surathkal on the NH 66 as demanded by many local people, he said.