Protest plan dropped as free passage for locals continues

Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi members who gathered next to the Surathkal Toll Gate in Mangaluru on Monday.

MANGALURU

16 February 2021 00:26 IST

Various organisations leading the agitations, however, decide to intensify their opposition while seeking permanent closure of Surathkal toll gate

Various organisations opposing toll collection from local vehicles at NITK-Surathkal toll plaza on National Highway 66 on Monday decided to intensify their agitation seeking complete closure of the toll plaza.

They, however, dropped the protest plan as personnel manning the toll plaza said local vehicles could cross the plaza without paying toll fee as in the past.

This was despite personnel manning the toll plaza informing the organisations that they have not received any direction to collect toll from local vehicles.

Members of the organisations assembled at the toll plaza on Monday morning following Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highway’s diktat for making FASTag compulsory for all vehicles to pay toll fee.

Toll Gate Virodhi Horata Samithi, Surathkal, and Mulki Nagarika Abhivriddhi Samithi were among the organisations that are involved in the struggle.

Toll plaza personnel informed the leaders that the carriageway kept for movement of local vehicles would remain FASTag-free. Local vehicles as well as those with passes could move through this lane, they said.

The leaders said that their proposal to lay a siege to the plaza will temporarily be withdrawn and said that they will do so if toll fee was collected from local vehicles.

Toll Virodhi Horata Samithi convener Muneer Katipalla said in a statement that MP Nalin Kumar Kateel’s meeting with Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari seeking abolition of the Surathkal toll plaza might not yield any result. While the organisations were raising their voice against continuation of the toll plaza, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) called for tender to manage the plaza for one year in January.

Hitherto, the tender was being given for three months with the assurance of closing the toll plaza. It could not be said that Mr. Kateel was unaware of these developments and hence, the organisations will intensify their agitation seeking closure of the plaza. He also sought support from the general public.

Mulki samithi president Harish Puthran, former Deputy Mayor Purushottam Chitrapura and other leaders were present.