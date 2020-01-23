Protest organised against CAA on Jan. 30

Amrith Shenoy, leader of Sahabalve organisation, said on Wednesday that it would be organising a procession followed by a public meeting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) here on January 30. Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Shenoy said that organisation was opposed to CAA because it was discriminatory.

The CAA provided Indian citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis, Jains, and Christians, who fled persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh before December 2014.

The CAA also did not take into account the Tamils who had fled from Sri Lanka. It would be impossible for poor people to produce documents to show that their ancestors lived here.

The National Register of Citizens, though aimed at Muslims, would ultimately make life difficult for all people, especially the poor, he said.

Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan, head of Bhim Army, Sasikanth Senthil, retired IAS officer, Mahendra Kumar, Kavita Reddy, Mehroz Khan, Najma Nazeer Chikkanerale, social activists, will address the public meeting, Mr. Shenoy said.