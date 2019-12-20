Protest leads to traffic jams, chaos in city

There were traffic jams in several parts of the central business district area in the city on Thursday afternoon after the police diverted city buses and other traffic from approaching the State Bank of India bus terminus near where the protesters opposing the CAA took to stone-throwing at the police and burnt tyres on Bibi Alabi Road. The police diverted traffic from Kasaragod in Kerala, Bengaluru and Dharmasthala at Pumpwell Circle, which is the main entry point to the city, on National Highway 66. Hence, many city buses cut short their trips midway, changed their routes without reaching the starting and end point of the travel that is, State Bank of India bus terminus.

Caught unawares of the violent incidents and the other developments in the Bunder area behind the office of the Deputy Commissioner, several people, including schoolchildren and college students, were seen waiting at many bus stops near Bunts Hostel Circle, Kankanady, Valencia, Mallikatta and Ambedkar Circle in large numbers.

Some city buses approaching the SBI bus terminus from Surathkal area took a deviation to K.S. Rao Road at PVS Circle without operating via Bunts Hostel Circle, Ambedkar Circle and Balmatta. Hence, many passengers were seen alighting city buses at PVS Circle itself.

After waiting for long for city buses that did not come their way, many students and others were seen walking to reach their destinations. Once curfew was declared in the evening, some people boarded any which bus they could find to reach the nearest point to their residences.

Meanwhile, the ongoing road development works in some places added to the chaos.