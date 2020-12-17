Mangaluru

Protest in Udupi

Sanitation workers in the Koosamma Shambushetty-Haji Abdullah Memorial Women and Child Hospital in Udupi staged a protest on the hospital premises on Wednesday against non-payment of their salary for the last three months. The workers said that because of COVID-19 their salary was reduced from ₹ 12,000 to ₹ 5,000. For the last three months, they have not been paid salary. The officials were dilly-dallying on the issue of payment of their salary. Despite representations, no action has been taken, they said.

