Protest at Surathkal toll plaza passes off peacefully

A large posse of policemen was deployed in front of the Surathkal toll plaza to maintain law and order in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The protest called by the Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi demanding winding up of the tollgate at Surathkal on the National Highway 66 (Kerala-Goa) after storming it passed off peacefully on Tuesday with the police taking leaders of the agitation into preventive custody. They were released later.

Traffic movement on the highway was affected for sometime and toll collection was stopped for a brief period due to the protest.

Several people, including leaders from the Congress, assembled near the tollgate at 9.30 a.m.

Among the Congress leaders included the former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake, the former MLAs B.A. Mohiuddin Bava and T. Shakuntala Shetty, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Vice-President P.V. Mohan, senior councillor of Mangaluru City Corporation M. Shashidhar Hegde and activists M.G. Hegde and Dinesh Hegde Ullepady.

A large posse of policemen, including Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar, was present at the tollgate to maintain law and order. The police force, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Dinakar Shetty, was deployed about 500 m away from the tollgate to prevent protesters coming from the Udupi side marching towards the gate.

The protesters gathered on the service road and barricades were placed to prevent them from coming on to the national highway.

After raising slogans against the government, convener of the samithi Muneer Katipalla asked the police to allow the activists to go towards the tollgate. As the police refused to open the barricades, the activists pushed the barricades and also the policemen to run towards the gate at 10.15 a.m. As the activists were approaching the gate, the tollgate personnel left the booths and took shelter next to a police van.

The activists assembled at the toll plaza and once again raised slogans against the State and Central governments. At the same time, Youth Congress leader Mithun Rai climbed up the toll booth to drag the attention of the activists. A police officer also climbed atop the booth to bring him down. Police personnel were reinforced and 130 activists and leaders were taken into preventive custody.

Traffic movement on the busy highway was affected till 11.30 a.m. Collection of toll was also stopped during this period.

The Police Commissioner said that there were no visible signs of damage to the toll booths. Necessary legal action will be taken against the activists for storming the gate and disrupting movement of vehicles on the national highway. The samithi did not take any permission for staging the protest, he said.

On the activists refusing to respond to notices issued under Section 107 of the Criminal Procedure Code, Mr. Kumar said that further action will be taken after legal advice.