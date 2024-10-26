Protest at Indrali against delay in completing RoB works

Indrali Sethuve Horata Samithi will stage a protest in Udupi on Tuesday against the delay in completing the road overbridge (RoB) at Indrali in Udupi.

Addressing presspersons on behalf of the samithi in Udupi on Friday, its member Amrut Shenoy said that there is no clarity on the completion of the project even though the RoB is a vital link between Udupi and Manipal.

Mr. Shenoy said that the delay in completing the RoB project has resulted in frequent accidents and traffic jams at Indrali.

He said that there is no coordination among the departments to complete the project at the earliest.

If the project is not completed at the earliest, the samithi will stage another protest on the spot on January 30, 2025.

