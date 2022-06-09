Protest against “unscientific” traffic junctions in city

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxists) staged a protest near the office of the Deputy Commissioner here on Thursday stating that the traffic junctions at the Clock Tower and near the Deputy Commissioner’s office (Hamilton Junction) are being developed by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL) under the smart city mission in an unscientific way.

Addressing the protesters, B.K. Imtiyaz, president, Dakshina Kannada unit of the DYFI, said that the MSCL and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) by creating traffic islands at both the junctions are focusing only on the beautification aspect by ignoring the hardship being faced by people.

He said that that the one-way loop road from Clock Tower to Clock Tower via A B Shetty Junction, Hamilton and Rao and Rao Junctions is only creating problem to people.

He said the smart city mission was sanctioned to Mangaluru for the promotion of fisheries and allied activities sector. The projects taken up under the mission should help for the growth of fisheries and allied sectors. But the MSCL is using the fund for road development and other works.