Protest against slow pace of work to widen NH 66

Members of the Kundapur Rashtriya Heddari Horata Samiti staged a protest at Kundapur in Udupi district on Tuesday against the slow pace work to widen National Highway 66 and the delay in the construction of a flyover in the town.

Addressing the protestors, Kenchanur Somashekhar Shetty, president of the samiti, said that the work to widen NH 66 was going on extremely slowly in the district. Works in some places had been carried out in an unscientific manner. The construction of the flyover in Kundapur had also been delayed, he said.

Kishore Kumar, social activist, said that even the construction of an underpass at Basrur Moorukai had been delayed. People in the district were fed up with the delay in the road widening work. Neither the elected representatives nor the officials were bothered about the delay, he said.

Prathap Shetty, leader, Sasthan Rashtriya Heddari Horata Samiti, said that the deadlines set for Navayuga Udupi Tollway Pvt. Ltd. to widen the NH 66 were extended every six months in the last few years. But the work was nowhere nearing completion. However, the company had no qualms in collecting toll from vehicle drivers. The district administration should bar the company from collecting toll, he said.

K. Jayaprakash Hegde, former MP, and H. Narasimha and Venkatesh Koni, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders, and others were present.

When the protestors decided to block the NH 66, the police intervened and pacified them.

The officers of the company assured them of completing the work by March 31, 2020. K. Raju, Assistant Commissioner, warned the officials of legal action if the work was not completed by the deadline.