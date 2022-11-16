Protest against Hindu students reciting Muslim prayer at sports meet in coastal Karnataka

November 16, 2022 05:27 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

Hindu Jagran Vedike (HJV) activists staged a protest against the school management allegedly using Hindu students to recite a Muslim prayer

The Hindu Bureau

The alleged incident took place at Kundapura in Udupi district of Karnataka on November 16, 2022.

A group of Hindu Jagran Vedike activists held a protest on Wednesday November 16 against recital of a Muslim prayer during an ‘inter-faith prayer’ that was part of the inauguration of a block-level sports meet in Shankaranarayana in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials from the Department of Public Instruction, Mother Teresa Memorial School in Shankaranarayana hosted the Kundapura block-level sports meet, which started on Tuesday November 15.

As part of inauguration programme, a group of students recited prayers. First was a song related to Ganapati, which was followed by the sound of bells, and the last was ‘Allah O Akbar’. As the students bowed down to pray, a person on stage objected.

Trending

  1. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
  4. Mutual benefit: On India-U.S. cooperation on trade
  5. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The school management immediately apologised and continued with the event.

On Wednesday November 16, Hindu Jagran Vedike (HJV) activists staged a protest against the school management allegedly using Hindu students to recite a Muslim prayer.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US