Protest against Hindu students reciting Muslim prayer at sports meet in coastal Karnataka

November 16, 2022 05:27 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

A group of Hindu Jagran Vedike activists held a protest on Wednesday November 16 against recital of a Muslim prayer during an ‘inter-faith prayer’ that was part of the inauguration of a block-level sports meet in Shankaranarayana in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district.

According to officials from the Department of Public Instruction, Mother Teresa Memorial School in Shankaranarayana hosted the Kundapura block-level sports meet, which started on Tuesday November 15.

As part of inauguration programme, a group of students recited prayers. First was a song related to Ganapati, which was followed by the sound of bells, and the last was ‘Allah O Akbar’. As the students bowed down to pray, a person on stage objected.

The school management immediately apologised and continued with the event.

On Wednesday November 16, Hindu Jagran Vedike (HJV) activists staged a protest against the school management allegedly using Hindu students to recite a Muslim prayer.