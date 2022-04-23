Property tax through challans can be paid in post offices, Mangaluru One centres from Monday, says MCC Commissioner

Property tax payers in the city can pay the tax through challans at post offices and Mangaluru One service centres from April 25, according to the Commissioner of the corporation Akshy Sridhar.

Now the challans are accepted at Karnataka Bank, Canara Bank and Union Bank of India branches.

After entering the property details on-line on the website of the corporation, the tax payers can pay the tax using different e-modes or can pay it off line by downloading the challans from the website, the Commissioner said in a release.