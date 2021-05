MANGALURU

05 May 2021 18:50 IST

Mangaluru City Corporation has extended the five per cent rebate on property tax payable for 2021-22 till June 30, 2021, according to Mayor Premananda Shetty.

The rebate had expired in April 2021. The government has permitted the extension in view of COVID-19 issues being faced by tax payers, he said in a release.

