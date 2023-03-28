Property tax for 2023-24 revised further to reduce burden on tax payers, says Mayor

March 28, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mayor Jayananda Anchan said on Tuesday that the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has further revised the property tax for the assessment year 2023-24 to reduce burden on the tax payers by rationalising the tax structure.

Addressing presspersons, he said that the civic body earlier this year revised the tax applicable for 2023-24 by 0.75% of the capital value of the property, by keeping it (0.75%) as a standard rate of revision for all properties. This resulted in an increase of over 30% hike in the tax payable by some property owners.

Some who paid the advance tax for 2023-24 complained about the steep hike in the tax. Councillors across party lines had raised their concern over the same in the February meeting of the corporation council. Later the corporation reviewed and revised the tax structure within the guidelines issued by the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA).

Now the tax has been revised for the residential and non-commercial properties in the range of 0.2% to 1.5% of the capital value of the property, scientifically, as allowed by the guidelines. The latest revision was incorporated in the online software with effect from March 21, 2023. Hence those who have been paying the tax for 2023-24 from March 21 onwards have been getting the benefit of the revision.

Whip in the council and former Mayor Premananda Shetty said that before incorporating the latest revision, owners of 32,407 properties had paid the advance tax for 2023-24. The tax thus collected stood at ₹17.25 crore. The corporation will pass on the benefit of latest revision to those tax payers while paying the tax for 2024-25. The excess amount paid by them will be readjusted in the tax for 2024-25. Those tax payers will be informed about the revision through SMS.

Mr. Shetty quoting the revenue section officials said that the civic body collected ₹93 crore as property tax during 2022-23 till March 28, 2023 against the demand of ₹84.85 crore for 2022-23.

He said that of 2.1 lakh properties in the city the data of 1.6 lakh properties have so far been digitised. A drone survey of properties is also under way in the city.