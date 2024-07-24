GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Property loss due to heavy rains in Udupi district preliminarily estimated at ₹100.37 crore, says DC

Published - July 24, 2024 11:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A tree down on electricity poles near Chatkal Pade in Varanga village limits owing to heavy wind and rains in Udupi on Wednesday.

A tree down on electricity poles near Chatkal Pade in Varanga village limits owing to heavy wind and rains in Udupi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

As per preliminary estimates, property loss owing to heavy rains in Udupi district so far this month stood at over ₹100 crore, according to Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari.

Chairing the district disaster management authority meeting in Udupi on Wednesday, Ms. Vidyakumari said that the district recorded 50% more rainfall this month. As many as 645 houses were partially damaged while 21 houses had severe damage. There was loss of horticulture crops in 90,882 hectares and agriculture crops in 59.95 hectares were damaged. The total loss so far preliminarily was estimated at ₹100.37 crore, she said.

She said floods, waterlogging, and sea erosion will continue and officials should be ready to tackle it as the monsoon is not over. Precautions should be taken to reduce loss of human lives and loss of property and crops.

Expressing the need for further strengthening coordination between the task forces at the village, taluk, and district level, the DC asked officials to make use of funds under the National Disaster Relief Fund to carry out minor repairs of buildings, repair of foot bridges, filling of potholes and other temporary relief works.

She asked Fisheries Department officials to send proposals for repair some of fishery roads .

Udupi district recorded an average of 45.7 mm rain in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday. The highest 63.6 mm rainfall was reported in Byndoor taluk, while the lowest 24.1 mm was recorded in Udupi taluk.

Dakshina Kannada recorded an average of 54.5 mm rainfall in the same period. THe highest 58.2 mm rainfall was recorded in Belthangady taluk, while the lowest of 43.9 mm rainfall was in Bantwal taluk. As many as 222 electricity poles were damaged and two houses suffered partial damage during the period, said an official press release.

