Property card not mandatory for registration in corporation limits

Producing property card for property registration and transactions is now not mandatory within the jurisdiction of the Mangaluru City Corporation.

In an order issued to this effect on October 11, 2019, the government said that the exemption has been given from mandatory production of the card till further orders.

The order said that the decision has been taken owing to objections received from people in general and local associations and organisations as there are problems to be addressed before making it mandatory.

The preamble of the order said that producing the card may be made mandatory after issuing the PR cards to all properties under the limits of the corporation.

Earlier, D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South, and Y. Bharat Shetty, MLA, Mangaluru City North, had written to the government not to make the card compulsory for registering properties.

Mr. Kamath had also staged a protest in front of the office of Urban Property Ownership Records (UPOR) urging the government not to make PR cards mandatory for property registration.

Property cards are being issued only in the jurisdiction of the corporation and not in the limits of other urban local bodies in Dakshina Kannada.