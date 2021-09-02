Proper scientific investigation is crucialin establishing prosecution case: judge

MANGALURU

02 September 2021 18:46 IST

While stressing on the importance of finger print analysis, DNA test and other scientific investigation techniques in crime investigation, III Additional District and Sessions Judge B.B. Jakati on Thursday asked police officers to ensure that scientific investigation is carried out in the right way for courts to find credence in the findings.

Inaugurating a three-day investigation skill training programme for the 75 police sub-inspectors and other crime investigation staff of the city, Mr. Jakati said that scientific investigation techniques play an important role in crime investigation as evidence given by such experts are crucial in establishing the prosecution case.

Investigation officers should visit the crime scene and take all steps to secure the spot to enable collection of fingerprints, blood stains and other evidence. Officers should mention in the case diary about the visit of scientific officers to the scene of crime, he said.

Asking officers to properly collect samples for DNA test, Mr. Jakati cautioned against filing charge-sheet before getting forensics report. Citing an instance, the judge said that in a murder case, DNA report, which came two years after the submission of charge-sheet, revealed that the deceased person was different from the one mentioned in the charge-sheet. “By the time, the accused had spent four years in judicial custody,” he said.

Deputy Director of Prosecution Shivaprasad Alva said that committees at the district and State-levels review all cases of acquittal and disciplinary action is taken against investigation officers and prosecutors if lapses are found in the way they have discharged their duty.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar asked trainees to make the best use of the training programme and overcome possible lapses. During the three-day programme, focus will be on forensics investigation and on cases related to Protection of Children from Sexual Officers Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and heinous crimes, he said.

Deputy Director of Regional Forensic Science Laboratory Geetha Lakshmi, Prosecutor in the First Additional District and Sessions Court Raju Poojary Bannadi and Deputy Commissioners of Police Hariram Shankar and B.P. Dinesh Kumar were present.