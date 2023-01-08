ADVERTISEMENT

Promote locally available grains and food products, says Udupi ZP CEO

January 08, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

H. Prasanna, Udupi Zilla Panchayat CEO, inaugurated the Sanjeevini Santhe and cultural programme organised by the National Rural Livelihood Mission on Sunday, January 8 in Udupi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Stressing on the actions taken by Karnataka government to provide marketing facility for local products, Udupi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer H. Prasanna on Sunday asked women Self Help Groups to take advantage of the facility.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Sanjeevini Masika Sante, a fair of products of Sajeevini Self Help Groups organised jointly by Udupi Zilla Panchayat and “Sanjeevini” Karnataka State Rural Livelihood Promotion Society.

Mr. Prasanna said consumption of locally available grains and food products not only improves health but also generates employment. Women should make good use of facilities and promote local goods, he said.

The CEO said as many as 86,000 women are active members of Sajeevini Women Self Help groups functioning in 155 gram panchayats of Udupi district. Participating in the Sante will boost the confidence of the members, he said.

Actor Manasi Sudhir from Kantara movie inaugurated the Sante, which is set up at the Balabhavan Open air auditorium in Bannanje in Udupi. Member Secretary of Udupi District Legal Services Authority Sharmila and Child Development Project Officer Veena Vivekanand participated in the programme.

