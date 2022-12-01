Promise of one toll plaza for every 60 km not enforced on Talapady-Kundapura NH 66, BJP MLA tells Gadkari

December 01, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

Public outrage may erupt anytime as people are already fed up paying hefty toll fee at the ‘illegal’ Surathkal Toll Plaza, Raghupathi Bhat

The Hindu Bureau

K. Raghupati Bhat, Udupi MLA, submits a memorandum to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

K. Raghupathi Bhat, Udupi MLA, on Thursday, told Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari that despite his assurance on the floor of Parliament to ensure only one toll plaza exists within a distance of 60 km on a National Highway, four toll plazas worked on an 110 km stretch between Talapady and Kundapura on NH 66.

As against the promise of the Road Transport Ministry to close the NITK-Surathal Toll Plaza once the Hejmady toll plaza becomes functional on NH 66, collection of toll at Surathkal continued for six years despite public outcry, Mr. Bhat told Mr. Gadkari when he met him in New Delhi. Now, by merging the Surathkal plaza with that of Hejmady, the Ministry has done greater injustice to the residents of Udupi district, the MLA said in his memorandum.

This merger, instead of cancellation, has put Udupi district residents in a disadvantageous position as they are forced to pay hefty toll fee even if they drive between Udupi and Mulki and do not use the Surathkal-Mangaluru stretch. At a time when people were already struggling to pay the hefty toll fee at the Surathkal plaza, its merger has dealt a death blow to the common man, Mr. Bhat said.

The MLA told Mr. Gadkari that public outrage against NHAI may erupt at any time as are already fed up with paying hefty toll fee at the ‘illegal’ toll plaza in Surathakl for seven years. The unscientific and anti-people policy of the government cannot be accepted, Mr. Bhat said.

He urged Mr. Gadkari to rescind the merger notification and scrap Surathkal plaza as per public demand.

Private Secretary to Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, Thakath Singh Ranavath, Additional PS Manjunath Gowda and Udupi district BJP President Mahesh Thakur were present.

