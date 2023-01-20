Projects worth ₹2,793 crore implemented and under execution in Udupi Assembly constituency

January 20, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat on Friday, January 20, released his report card of ‘achievements’ as an MLA since 2018 and claimed projects worth ₹2,793 crore were implemented or were under execution through various departments during the period.

Mr. Bhat told reporters at Udupi that the report card, printed in the form of booklets, would be distributed to every household in the constituency to communicate the BJP government’s achievements.

Some of the major projects listed out by the MLA included the 250-bed new district government hospital building estimated to cost ₹150 crore that is under construction; completed project of new KSRTC bus terminal at Bannanje at a cost of ₹31.34 crore; sanctioning of a bridge cum barrage project across Swarna river in Udupi at a cost of ₹195 crore, among others.

Mr. Bhat said people might miss out on the achievements of the BJP government if the report card was released just before the polls as at that time the political arena gets filled with poll manifestoes. Therefore, he was releasing the card well in advance so that people could assess the work and make an informed decision to cast their vote in the Assembly polls that may be held during April/May.

The MLA said the earlier detailed project report on bringing Varahi water for drinking purposes to Udupi town had proposed to pump raw water and treat it in Udupi. However, he got it modified to bring treated water to Udupi to facilitate villages and towns en-route too to get treated water. As such, the government bought five acres of land at Bharatkal near Halady to establish the treatment plant. The government has also sanctioned ₹101 crore to implement Jal Jeevan Mission for villages under 19 gram panchayats in Udupi Assembly constituency that is under implementation.