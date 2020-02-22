‘Project cost of Ram temple yet to be estimated’

Vishwaprasanna Tirtha, Pejawar Mutt seer and trustee of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Friday.

Mangaluru

22 February 2020 10:30 IST

Pejawar seer says construction of temple will not begin on Ramotsava Day as projected

The seer of Pejawar Mutt Vishwaprasanna Tirtha, who is a trustee of the 15-member Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, said on Friday that the project cost of the Ram temple to be built at Ayodhya is yet to be estimated.

Speaking to presspersons, he said the construction of the temple would not begin on the Ramotsava Day as projected. Many people will gather in Ayodhya on Ramotsava Day and hence it would not be possible to begin the construction work on that day. The date of beginning the construction has not been decided yet.

He said that members of the committee to look after the construction work were yet to be nominated. Nripendra Mishra had been nominated as chairman of the construction committee, which will have to finalise the designs and the date of laying the foundation stone.

The seer said that the trust would announce the details of the bank account to be opened in State Bank of India for the construction. People can contribute their donations to the account, he said.

The seer said that the construction of the temple required “satwik” strength. Hence, people should resume evening ‘bhajans’ at their homes, which was once common across the country.

Building the Ram temple at Ayodhya would be only symbolic to rejuvenate the Indian culture. The culture should be rejuvenated through evening ‘bhajans’, he said.

The trust would get 67 acres for the temple. The land would be used properly by preparing a blue print of the project and the amenities required in its vicinity.