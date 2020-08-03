Prohibitory ordersin Mangaluru

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC) on the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate limits from 8 p.m. on August 4 to 6 a.m. on August 6.

It comes as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incidents in view of the bhoomi puja for the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, scheduled on August 5.

Gatherings of more than five persons have been banned during the period, he said in the notification issued on Monday.

The order is not applicable to government programmes.