Prohibitory orders today

Prohibitory orders will be in place in Dakshina Kannada on Friday to maintain law and order in view of the anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.
Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh has clamped the orders for 24 hours from 6 a.m. on Friday in Bantwal, Belthangady, Sullia and Kadaba taluks.
Meanwhile, Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha imposed the orders from 6 a.m. on Friday till midnight on Friday in Mangaluru city.
Taking out any processions without permission, holding protests, dharnas, rasta roko, carrying weapons, explosives, bursting crackers and burning effigies, among others, have been banned during the period.
The orders are not applicable to government programmes.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.