Mangaluru

Prohibitory orders today

more-in

Prohibitory orders will be in place in Dakshina Kannada on Friday to maintain law and order in view of the anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh has clamped the orders for 24 hours from 6 a.m. on Friday in Bantwal, Belthangady, Sullia and Kadaba taluks.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha imposed the orders from 6 a.m. on Friday till midnight on Friday in Mangaluru city.

Taking out any processions without permission, holding protests, dharnas, rasta roko, carrying weapons, explosives, bursting crackers and burning effigies, among others, have been banned during the period.

The orders are not applicable to government programmes.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2019 11:19:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/prohibitory-orders-today/article30195972.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY