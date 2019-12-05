Prohibitory orders today

Prohibitory orders will be in place in Dakshina Kannada on Friday to maintain law and order in view of the anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh has clamped the orders for 24 hours from 6 a.m. on Friday in Bantwal, Belthangady, Sullia and Kadaba taluks.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha imposed the orders from 6 a.m. on Friday till midnight on Friday in Mangaluru city.

Taking out any processions without permission, holding protests, dharnas, rasta roko, carrying weapons, explosives, bursting crackers and burning effigies, among others, have been banned during the period.

The orders are not applicable to government programmes.