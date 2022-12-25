Prohibitory orders imposed in Surathkal and adjoining areas

December 25, 2022 09:31 am | Updated 09:31 am IST - MANGALURU

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar on December 25 clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.P.C in Surathkal and adjoining areas after Abdul Jaleel (45) owner of a fancy shop was allegedly stabbed to death at Katipalla, near Surathkal, in the late evening on December 24.

The movement of people in group of five and more from 6 a.m. on Sunday, December 25 to 6 a.m. on December 27 has been banned in the jurisdiction of Surathkal, Panambur, Bajpe and Kavoor police station limits, a notification issued by Mr. Kumar said. This will not apply to Christmas celebrations, religious programmes and emergency services, the notification signed on Sunday said.

As there are chances of miscreants moving in the night and create trouble, Mr. Kumar has asked all industrial and commercial establishments coming under the three police stations to end the work shift of their employees by 6 p.m. and not allow them to roam around between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. on December 25 and December 26.

He has also ordered closure of all liquor shops from 10 a.m. on December 25 and 10 a.m. on December 27.

To search the persons behind the attack, city police had set up check posts across the city on Saturday night for checking of vehicles.