Prohibitory orders imposed in five police station limits following Wednesday’s clash at Moodushedde; four arrested

May 11, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru Police Commissioner has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in five police station limits of North Mangaluru, in view of the clash between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress workers late on Wednesday at Moodushedde.

Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain passed the orders applicable in Kavoor, Surathkal, Bajpe, Moodbidri, and Mangaluru Rural police limits. Incidentally, the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka, where the counting of votes will take place on Saturday, falls under the Surathkal police station limits.

Mr. Jain said the situation was under control at Moodushedde, while three workers from the Congress and one police personnel were injured in the clash.

The incident occurred at around 7.40 p.m., near the government higher primary school polling booth at Moodushedde under Moodbidri constituency, after the polling was over.

The Congress candidate for Moodbidri, Mithun Rai, said that he was in discussion with party workers near the booth, when the BJP workers reportedly raised slogans of “Modi, Modi”.

The Congress workers reportedly retaliated with their own slogans and this was followed by the clash, which resulted in damage to Mr. Rai’s car and also to the car of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar.

Mr. Kumar, in a statement, said five FIRs were registered in all and four persons were arrested. He gave their names as Punith, 33, Nishanth Kumar, 24, Rakesh, 28, and Dinesh Kumar, 30, all residents of Moodushedde. They were sent to judicial custody by a jurisdictional court and the police were looking for other the accused, he added.

Kotian blames Mithun Rai

Moodbidri MLA and the BJP candidate Umanath Kotian said at a press conference in Mangaluru that Mr. Rai stopped his car near the BJP workers, who were shouting slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading to the skirmish.

Had he not stopped the car at that spot and instead gone to the Congress booth, there would not have been any clash, Mr. Kotian claimed.

Former taluk panchayat president Kavitha Dinesh alleged that Mr. Rai and his associates objected to the sloganeering, pushed the BJP workers, and later resorted to stone pelting. She too was injured in the pelting, she claimed.

Mr. Kotian further said the Congress had resorted to violence after realising its defeat in the elections. The BJP workers too have filed a complaint with the Kavoor police seeking suitable action against Mr. Rai and others, he added.