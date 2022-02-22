Prohibitory orders extended in Udupi till March 5

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao has extended prohibitory orders, which will end at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, imposed on 200 m radii of pre university, polytechnic and degree colleges in Udupi district to 6 p.m. on March 5. The fresh orders will become effective at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

However, the orders will not be in force on February 27 and on March 1 due to holidays.

The orders, issued under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code 1973, have been extended to maintain law and order in view of the controversy over dress code in educational institutions.

Attendance

Meanwhile, 92.27% students attended degree classes in the district on Tuesday. Attendance in pre university colleges stood at 91% and in high schools, it was put at 90.50%, according to a press release.

It said that 1,487 of the 19,238 degree college students, 2,653 of 29,856 pre university students and 15,291 of 1,60,953 high school students did not attend classes on Tuesday.