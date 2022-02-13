Prohibitory orders clamped in Udupi
It is to maintain law and order in view of the reopening of schools in the district from Monday
The Deputy Commissioner of Udupi M. Kurma Rao has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 on a 200 mts radius of high schools in Udupi District from 6 am on February 14 to 6 pm on February 19.
It is to maintain law and order in view of reopening of schools in the district from Monday amid controversy over dress code in some education institutes.
Gathering of more than five persons, carrying weapons, taking out processions, holding celebrations and carrying out any activities which will disturb the public order in the area during the period have been banned, an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner said.
