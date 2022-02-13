Mangaluru

Prohibitory orders clamped in Udupi

A Muslim college student, wearing a hijab, walks past her college in Udupi, Karnataka . (Representational image only)

A Muslim college student, wearing a hijab, walks past her college in Udupi, Karnataka . (Representational image only) | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Deputy Commissioner of Udupi M. Kurma Rao has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 on a 200 mts radius of high schools in Udupi District from 6 am on February 14 to 6 pm on February 19.

It is to maintain law and order in view of reopening of schools in the district from Monday amid controversy over dress code in some education institutes.

Gathering of more than five persons, carrying weapons, taking out processions, holding celebrations and carrying out any activities which will disturb the public order in the area during the period have been banned, an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner said. 


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
Mangalore
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2022 1:25:55 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/prohibitory-orders-clamped-in-udupi/article65045477.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY