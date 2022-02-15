Prohibitory orders around PU, degree colleges in Udupi

Deputy Commissioner of Udupi M. Kurma Rao has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code 1973 in a 200 m radii of pre university colleges, polytechnics and degree colleges in Udupi district from 6 a.m. on February 16 to 6 p.m. on February 23.

It is to maintain law and order as pre university and degree colleges are reopening in the district on Wednesday amid the controversy over the dress code in some educational institutions.

Gathering of more than five persons, carrying weapons, taking out processions, holding celebrations and carrying out any activities that will disturb public order in the area during the period have been banned, an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner said on Tuesday.