Deputy Commissioners of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada M. Kurma Rao and K V Rajendra, respectively, have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code 1973 on a 200 m radii of high schools in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts from 6 a.m. on February 14 to 6 p.m. on February 19.

The orders come with a view to maintaining law and order as schools are reopening in the districts on Monday amid a controversy over dress code in some educational institutions.

Gathering of give or more people, carrying weapons, taking out processions, holding celebrations and carrying out any activities that will disturb public order in the specified area during the period have been banned, the orders issued by the Deputy Commissioners said.

However, the orders are not applicable to government programmes, banking activities and police duties.