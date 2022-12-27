ADVERTISEMENT

Progress of society is futile unless people have pure air to breathe, says Milind Soman

December 27, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

Under the campaign ‘Green Ride Towards a Clean Environment’, the actor embarked on an eight-day journey, covering 1,400 km, on a bicycle and an electric scooter, promoting eco-friendly transportation, a green lifestyle as well as the importance of health and fitness

The Hindu Bureau

Milind Soman being felicitated by the officials of Bank of Baroda, in Mangaluru on December 26. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman has said that all the progress and advancement a society has achieved is futile unless people have pure air to breathe.

He was speaking at the conclusion of second edition of Bank of Baroda’s ‘Green Ride Towards a Clean Environment’ campaign from Mumbai to Mangaluru — via Pune, Bengaluru and Mysuru — here on December 26, Monday.

Under the campaign, Mr. Soman embarked on an eight-day journey, covering 1,400 km, on a bicycle and an electric scooter, promoting eco-friendly transportation, a green lifestyle as well as the importance of health and fitness.

He said, “I remember Mangaluru as a pleasant and pollution-free city from my younger days. But over the years, the level of pollution has increased.”

“If we make a slight change in our day-to-day lives – walk or cycle short distances instead of drive, switch to electric vehicles – we will collectively be able to make a significant difference to our environment and enjoy the Mangaluru of old,” he said.

Interacting with the bank’s employees, customers, and his fans, Mr. Soman emphasised the importance of clean air and encouraged everyone to adopt sustainable and energy-efficient modes of transportation and make fitness a priority in one’s daily life.

He also planted saplings with the bank’s executives. Speaking on the occasion, Ghayathri R., General Manager and Zonal Head, Mangaluru Zone of the bank said, “It is our responsibility as citizens of the nation to play our part in whatever way we can to safeguard the environment. Every small step taken in this direction towards a more sustainable lifestyle will make a significant impact and help in contributing towards a greener environment.”

She said that Mangalore Zone of the bank has adopted a practice of presenting a sapling during the house warming ceremony of its home loan customers as a part of green initiative.

