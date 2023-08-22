Programme on money management in Manipal today

August 22, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

Manipal Senior Citizens’ Group will organise a programme on money management at MJC College Lecture Hall in Manipal on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Harish B., Business Associate - Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd., will speak on ‘financial planning’ while B. K. Sowrabha, meditation coach, Brahma Kumaris, Manipal, will speak on ‘spiritual dimension of money.’

Mr. Harish will speak on investment and planning, regular cash flows among other topics. He will also throw light on the investment opportunities for regular expenses. In addition, Mr. Harish will cover risk management in investments, liquidity of investments, how to cope with inflation, and various investment avenues available for senior citizens.

Ms. Sowrabha will speak on ‘spiritual dimension of money’ which transcends materialism, exploring its impact on values, purpose and connection.

The group has over 100 members now, a communique said.

