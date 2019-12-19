Programme on food processing, agricultural policy to be held in Manipal today

The Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) along with the District Industries Centre and Kanara Small Industries Association, will be organising an interaction and awareness programme on food processing, Agri Policy-2015, and Labour Wage Code-2019, at the DSIA auditorium at the Shivally Industrial Area here on Thursday.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, R. Raju, president, KASSIA, said the programme was aimed at small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs). The Karnataka Agri Business and Food Processing Policy aimed at promoting sustained growth of the agriculture and allied sectors through the use of global technologies and innovative tools.

The policy focuses on creating enabled frameworks and state of the art infrastructure with a view to facilitating higher returns from agriculture. It also encourages investments in the supply chain, strengthens links between industry and R&D institutions, provides fiscal incentives for the development of focused clusters and food processing parks and promotes quality.

The policy will be an important tool for fostering economic growth in the rural areas by linking up producers with market including global markets.

The programme will also discuss the Labour Wage Code-2019, formulated recently by the Union government, bringing together a number of legislations with a view to improving the regulatory framework concerning labour and promoting ease of doing business.

S. Ziyaullah, Director, Directorate of MSME, Government of Karnataka, will inaugurate the programme.