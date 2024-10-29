GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Professorial Chair supported by Hutti Gold Mines Ltd. set up at NIT-K

Published - October 29, 2024 08:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal, has created a Professorial Chair position in the Department of Mining Engineering, supported by The Hutti Gold Mines Ltd. with a grant of ₹6 crore.

The National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal, has created a Professorial Chair position in the Department of Mining Engineering, supported by The Hutti Gold Mines Ltd. with a grant of ₹6 crore. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal, has created a Professorial Chair position in the Department of Mining Engineering, supported by The Hutti Gold Mines Ltd. with a grant of ₹6 crore.

The collaboration with The Hutti Gold Mines Ltd. presents an opportunity to NIT-K to integrate industry expertise into the curriculum, and provide students firsthand insight into real-world challenges. The position is expected to advance research and development at NIT-K, fostering innovative solutions to industry-specific issues and promoting knowledge exchange. The partnership will also strengthen NIT-K’s ties with the industry, leading to joint research initiatives and the co-development of new technologies, a release from the NIT-K said on Tuesday.

Since its establishment in 1984, the department offers a B.Tech program in Mining Engineering, and has nearly doubled the number of seats to 60 today.

More than 900 students have graduated, including several women. They hold prestigious positions in India and overseas, and are contributing to this field. The department also offers Masters, PhD and continued education programs, and has well-equipped laboratories including a realistic mock-up of an underground mine. Most of the faculty members provide consulting services to government and private agencies, the release added.

