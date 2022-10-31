Professional courses should be taught in Kannada: Damodara Shetty

Writer and theater activist Na Damodara Shetty on Sunday, demanded imparting professional education — medical and engineering — in Kannada and urged the government to work on the same.

He was delivering the presidential address at Mangaluru Taluk Kannada Sahitya Sammelana organised by the taluk Kannada Sahitya Parishat. He said imparting medical and engineering education in Hindi has already commenced in the North. A strong foundation should be laid on the same lines in Karnataka too.

Mr. Shetty noted that those desirous of studying medicine in Ukraine have to learn Ukrainian first. Professional education was being imparted in languages other than English in many other countries. The same should be adopted in Karnataka too, he said.

The Sammelana president also wanted Kannada organisations and individuals to teach Kannada to those settling down/ working in Karnataka. Those who make a living in Karnataka should show their allegiance to the language of the land, Mr. Shetty said.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath inaugurated the book exhibition on the occasion.

Taluk parishat president Manjunath Shripad Revankar, former Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Harikrishna Punaruru, former DK Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Pradeep Kumar Kalkura, Adani’s South India president Kishore Alva, Sharada Group of Educational Institutions President M.B. Puranik and others were present.