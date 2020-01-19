Procession adds colour to festival

A procession added colour to the Paryaya festival celebrations here on Saturday. About 50 cultural troupes and 15 tableaux participated in it. The procession began at 2.30 a.m. from Jodu Katte, passed through Court Road, Diana Circle, Tenkapete, and culminated on Car Street. A large number of people stood on the side of the roads and watched the procession.

While Ishapriya Tirtha Swami, junior seer of Admar Mutt, was carried in a palanquin by the devotees, the palanquins of other seers of Ashta Mutts — Vidyasagara Tirtha Swami of Krishnapur Mutt, Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt, Vidyavallabha Tirtha Swami of Kaniyur Mutt, and Vishwavallabha Tirtha Swami of Sode Mutt — were mounted on decorated carriages.

The practice of mounting palanquins on decorated carriages was started by the late Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt.

A large number of devotees participated in the Maha Anna Santharpane and had their meals. The practice of holding the public Paryaya Durbar at Rajangana in the morning immediately after the ascension to the Paryaya Peetha and holding of the traditional Paryaya Durbar at Badagu Malige was given up this time. The public Paryaya Durbar was held in the afternoon and began at 3.20 p.m. The Paryaya Durbar stage was decorated with different types of flowers. One of the notable absentees at the Paryaya procession and Durbar function was Sugunendra Tirtha Swami of Puttige Mutt. As many as 20 eminent persons were felicitated with awards for their contributions in different fields at the Paryaya Durbar.

Of the 20 persons, the Sri Narahari Tirtha Prashasti was given to senior Yakshagana artiste, Balipa Narayana Bhagawatha, while 19 persons, including the former Governor of Nagaland, P.B. Acharya, and senior Yakshagana artiste, Hiriyadka Gopal Rao, were given the Sri Krishnanugraha Prashasti.