Process to shift Surathkal Toll plaza under way, MP tells agitators

Dakshina Kannada MP and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel told members of Surathkal Toll Gate Virodhi Horata Samiti that the process of shifting the Surathkal toll plaza was on and toll would not be collected from local vehicles for a fortnight.

Mr. Kateel was responding to samiti members who met him on Saturday evening expressing apprehension over renewal of the toll collection contract at NITK-Surathkal Plaza as well as toll collection from local vehicles in the guise of compulsory FASTag rule from Sunday.

In a statement, Muneer Katipalla, from the samiti, said Mr. Kateel assured them that the process of shifting Surthakal toll plaza would be completed shortly. He told NHAI officials to maintain the status quo in collection of toll for the next 15 days. Mr. Kateel reportedly called Yashpal Suvarna, who has the contract for toll collection at Surathkal plaza, and asked him not to collect the toll from local vehicles until further orders.

Mr. Kateel said he would call a meeting of officials from NHAI a week later when he returned from New Delhi. In the statement, Mr. Katipalla called upon motorists not to pay the toll as per the revised rate and carry out protest if they are compelled to pay. The NHAI cannot collect toll for the 9 km stretch of highway, which does not have a service road and is ridden with potholes, he said.

On Sunday, personnel at the Surathkal toll plaza did not collect toll from local motorists. Mr. Katipalla said their sustained campaign had made NHAI postpone collection of toll for another week. He said the samiti would not allow any further collection of toll at Surathkal toll plaza.